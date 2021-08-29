AEW took to social media this evening to announce several matches for Monday’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol will face Chaos Project while

Julia Hart and Big Swole will team up to face Nyla Rose and Diamante.

Below is the rest of the lineup:

* Dante Martin vs. Adam Grace

* Heather Reckless vs. Hikaru Shida

* Jora Johl (with Matt Hardy) vs. Kal Herro

* Emi Sakura vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* Brian Cage vs. Anthony Bowens

* Thunder Rosa vs. Laynie Luck

* Tylor Sullivan vs. Daniel Garcia