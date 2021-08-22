Following WWE Tryouts at the Performance Centre for SummerSlam Weekend, Samoa Joe answered questions regarding his return to NXT and his match against Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver 36 tonight. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman was at the tryouts and asked the former two-time NXT Champion about returning to the brand and how quick of a decision it was for him to make his comeback.

“Relatively quick,” Joe mentioned. “Obviously myself and Hunter had discussions for years, kind of casual on and off discussions about transitioning to NXT in an expanded role with the brand now. When it came about, it was a pretty quick transition and easy decision.

“I’m here [at the WWE Tryouts], I work with the scouting department, I actually work with NXT talent acquisition and go out and find the next superstar. That is a major part of my role now and one I really enjoy.”

Joe discussed where his interest in being involved in scouting talent has come from, noting that he’s done that for other companies before. The 43-year-old noted that he has scouted talent in the UK and in Japan in the past.

“I’ve always kind of had a hand in talent development no matter where I’ve worked or where I’ve been,” Joe mentioned. “Including past companies, doing off-end shows in the UK to bring in new talent. It’s never been something that’s been far from my process or far from me. At times, I worked in New Japan developing talent too early on so the transition to this and me getting into this role was kind of predestined. Everybody knew I was doing it already so why not have me do it for the WWE.”

There have reportedly been internal talks about major changes for the NXT brand, including a new logo and new look for the show. Joe was asked by Hausman about the changes.

“Absolutely, it always changes,” Joe stated. “This is the thing that really is a touch confusing about the ‘NXT is changing’ thing. It’s never been the same thing its entire existence. From when I entered NXT to now, it’s been drastically different, it’s changed so much.

“The athlete, the stars that have come from NXT have completely shifted over from 4,3,2,1 year ago. To see this big vale of surprise that things are changing in NXT, it’s just yet another evolution of NXT and it will change again and after that it will change yet again. I’m failing to see the uproar when NXT is essentially doing what it has always done and what it will continue to do in the future.”

