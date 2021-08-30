WWE officials are hopeful that Sasha Banks will be back in action by mid-September.

As we’ve noted, Banks is currently not cleared to compete for an unknown reason. She has not wrestled since the August 7 WWE Supershow live event in Ft. Myers, Florida, and was forced to miss SummerSlam because she was not cleared.

In an update, PWInsider reports that the hope is that if all goes well, Banks will return to the road for WWE during the weekend of September 10, which would be the Super SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It was noted that nothing is 100% until it happens, but that weekend is the current expectation for Banks’ return within WWE. It was also said that Banks is not scheduled to return on this week’s SmackDown, unless there is a last minute change.

Stay tuned for more on Banks’ WWE status.