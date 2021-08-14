Earlier this week it was reported WWE was looking to “amp up the rivalry” between WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and John Cena.

The thought was despite the two big names involved, things were feeling a bit lackluster going into their match on August 21 at SummerSlam. During last night’s face-to-face on SmackDown, both Reigns and Cena steps up their verbal game.

For Cena, he believed Reigns has been protected in WWE, and in doing that it nearly ended Seth Rollins, and ran Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) out of the company.

“You haven’t been embarrassed,” Cena said to Reigns. “You’ve been protected. This pretty face. Those giant bars of soap ya got for teeth. You’ve been protected, Roman, you’ve been protected by The Shield. Hell, you almost ruined Seth Rollins. You ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE.”

Although he didn’t mention Cena by name, Rollins made comments seemingly in reference to what was said on Friday’s SmackDown.

“Use my name all you want to validate your narrative. Truth is, it only validates my influence. I’m never in danger and I’m always thriving. #ROLLINSFOREVER”

Rollins is set to face Edge at SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.