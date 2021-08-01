AEW announced several matches for its 100th Episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday.

The episode features several big names like Jon Moxley, Hikaru Shida, Matt Hardy, and Orange Cassidy.

Below is the announced line-up:

* Jon Moxley vs. Brick Aldridge

* Hikaru Shida vs. Madi Maxx

* Dante Martin vs. Eddie Kingston

* Jack Evans vs. PAC

* Reka Tehaka vs. Penelope Ford

* Varsity Blonds and Sydal Brothers vs. Matt Hardy, The Blade, and The Acclaimed

* Diamante vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch

* Capt. Shawn Dean and Fuego Del Sol vs. Shawn Spears and Wardlow

* Kenzie Page vs. Tay Conti

* The Wingmen vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta

* Chaos Project vs. Lucha Brothers