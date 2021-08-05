A Six-Man Mayhem match has been announced for ROH’s Glory By Honor XVIII event.

Ring of Honor announced today that Six-Man Mayhem with PJ Black, Danhausen, Mike Bennett, Demonic Flamita, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom will take place during Night 1 of Glory By Honor XVIII.

The winner of this match will receive a spot in the ROH World Title rankings.

The first ROH women’s division match has also been announced for Glory By Honor XVIII. Night 1 will feature The Allure’s Angelina Love and Mandy Leon vs. Vita VonStarr and a partner that will be randomly drawn.

The match was made after The Allure told Maria Kanellis Bennett that they wanted a match as they haven’t teamed up since January 2020. Maria announced that they will be in action at Glory By Honor, then let Love and Leon randomly pick their opponents in a recent segment. Love drew VonStarr, but there’s no word on when Leon will get to randomly pick her partner.

Another singles match has also been announced for Night 1 as Silas Young goes up against Rey Horus. Horus was previously announced for Night 2, in a tag team match with ROH World Champion Bandido vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush).

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Six-Man Mayhem

PJ Black vs. Danhausen vs. Mike Bennett vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom

Winner earns a spot in the ROH World Title rankings.

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

Rey Horus vs. Silas Young

The Briscoe Brothers vs. The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch)

The Allure (Angelina Love, Mandy Leon) vs. Vita VonStarr and a partner to be randomly drawn by Leon

NIGHT TWO

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Incoherence (Delirious, Hallowicked, Frightmare) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, Kaun) (c)

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. The Foundation (ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams)

Danhausen vs. Dalton Castle