A special Friday night edition of AEW Dark will air tonight.

AEW Dark usually airs on Tuesdays but tonight a special edition of the show will air on YouTube at 10pm ET, after WWE SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

“Starting TONIGHT Friday nights mean #AEW is on every Friday from now on and GM @TonyKhan has booked a special Friday night #AEWDark for TONIGHT at 10/9c – http://YouTube.com/AEW,” AEW announced this morning.

AEW Rampage will premiere next Friday night on TNT at 10pm ET, live from Pittsburgh. The weekly show will run for one hour.

Matches for tonight’s special edition of Dark have not been announced as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.