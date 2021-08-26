Another episode of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night at the UWM Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before AEW Dynamite hit the air.

As noted, Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped after Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for spoilers from the Rampage taping. Next Tuesday’s Dark episode will be made up of matches taped last week in Chicago.

Courtesy of F4Wonline.com, below are spoilers from the Elevation taping, which will air on Monday night via the official AEW YouTube channel:

* Eddie Kingston was on commentary with Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight

* Daniel Garcia defeated Tyler Sullivan

* Emi Sakura with Lulu Pencil defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Jora Josh with Matt Hardy defeated Kal Herro

* Nyla Rose and Diamante defeated Julia Hart and Big Swole

* Dante Martin defeated Adam Grace

* Thunder Rosa defeated Laynie Luck

* Brian Cage defeated Anthony Bowens. Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook were on commentary for this match

* Hikaru Shida defeated Heather Reckless

* Fuego Del Sol and Sammy Guevara defeated Luther and Serpentico