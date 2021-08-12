Several AEW “Dark: Elevation” matches were taped on Wednesday night in Pittsburgh before and after Dynamite aired on TNT. These matches will air next Monday on YouTube.

AEW did not tape any matches for Tuesday’s Dark while in Pittsburgh last night. Those matches will likely be taped on Friday before and after the Rampage premiere in Pittsburgh, also at the Petersen Events Center.

Eddie Kingston joined Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone at the commentary table for the last half of the show. He has been a regular on Elevation commentary for a few weeks now.

The following matches were taped last night, according to F4Wonline.com:

* 2.0 defeated Gannon Jones and Duke Davis

* The Lucha Brothers defeated The Hybrid2

* Hikaru Shida defeated former Impact star Kiera Hogan in her AEW debut

* Diamante defeated Julia Hart

* Thunder Rosa defeated Ray Lyn

* Jade Cargill defeated Kate Arquette

* Joey Janela defeated Alan “5” Angels

* IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer defeated an un-named enhancement talent

* PAC defeated Anthony Bowens

* Brian Cage defeated Joe Keys

* Sammy Guevara defeated Serpentico