The NWA taped matches for upcoming episodes of Powerrr on Monday night at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis. Below are spoilers from the tapings, courtesy of Brandon Dissick:

* Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue

* Jamie Stanley and El Rudo defeated Captain Yuma and Rush Freeman

* Judais with James Mitchell defeated Jeremia Plunkett

* Kenzie Paige defeated Chelsea Green

* NWA World Television Champion Tyrus with Austin Idol retained over BLK Jeez with Jordan Clearwater

* Kylie Rae defeated Tootie Lynn

* Sal Rinauro and Matthew Mims defeated Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie

* NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Marti Belle with Allysin Kay defeated Paola Blaze with Taryn Terrell and Jennacide

* Aron Stevens and JR Kratos defeated El Rudo and Jamie Stanley

* Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx defeated JTG and Colby Corino

* Jennacide defeated NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion Allysin Kay

* James Storm vs. Judais with James Mitchell ended in a No Contest

* NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille defeated Tootie Lynn in a non-title match

* NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch and The Pope defeated Crimson and Jeremiah Plunkett and Odinson and Parrow in a Triple Threat

* Melina defeated Skye Blue

* Nick Aldis and Tim Storm defeated NWA National Champion Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer with NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille