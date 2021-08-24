The August 27 and September 3 editions of WWE 205 Live were taped on Monday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are spoilers for each episode:

* Drake Maverick did commentary with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness for at least one of the shows

Friday, August 27 Episode:

* Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Trey Baxter

Friday, September 3 Episode:

* Amari Miller defeated Cora Jade

* Joe Gacy defeated Josh Briggs

The August 24 WWE NXT TV episode was also taped on Monday. You can click here for those spoilers.