The August 27 and September 3 editions of WWE 205 Live were taped on Monday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are spoilers for each episode:
* Drake Maverick did commentary with Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness for at least one of the shows
Friday, August 27 Episode:
* Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase
* Ikemen Jiro defeated Trey Baxter
Friday, September 3 Episode:
* Amari Miller defeated Cora Jade
* Joe Gacy defeated Josh Briggs
The August 24 WWE NXT TV episode was also taped on Monday. You can click here for those spoilers.