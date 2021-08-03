The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight in Chicago before RAW hit the air. These will air this Thursday on Hulu.
* Angel Garza defeated Lince Dorado
* Jaxson Ryker defeated Cedric Alexander
Jaxson Ryker just beat Cedric Alexander in a pre-#WWERaw #MainEvent match.
The Chicago crowd is largely not amused. pic.twitter.com/n5OVEuQRv3
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 2, 2021
Pre-#WWERaw Angel Garza picks up a win over Lince Dorado in about six minutes. Lots of “Lucha Lucha Lucha” chants from the kids in our area.
– @nick_hausman pic.twitter.com/EysZMnCs0Z
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 2, 2021