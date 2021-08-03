The following WWE Main Event matches were taped tonight in Chicago before RAW hit the air. These will air this Thursday on Hulu.

* Angel Garza defeated Lince Dorado

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Cedric Alexander

Jaxson Ryker just beat Cedric Alexander in a pre-#WWERaw #MainEvent match. The Chicago crowd is largely not amused. pic.twitter.com/n5OVEuQRv3 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 2, 2021