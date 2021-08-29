NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam at MetLife Dome takes place on September 4 and 5 in Saitama, Japan. It was announced Stardom will have matches that will stream on NJPW both nights — for the first time ever.

Back in October of 2019, NJPW’s parent company, Bushiroad, purchased the women’s wrestling promotion, but very much kept the brands separate. The reason for this was airing rights between the two companies were different as NJPW is part-owned by TV-Asahi while the Stardom TV deal is with NTV.

At Wrestle Kingdom 14 in 2020, Mayu Iwatani and Arisa Hoshiki defeated Hana Kimura and Giulia in a dark match before the event. Earlier this year, Stardom had two dark matches at Wrestle Kingdom 15, again, neither aired during the live broadcast.

No word yet on who will be involved in the upcoming matches. Below are the current Wrestle Grand Slam cards:

September 4

* Chase Owens (c) vs. Toru Yano (Provisional KOPW 2021 Championship – “I Quit” match)

* TBA vs. TBA (Stardom Showcase Match)

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP US Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jeff Cobb

September 5

* TBA vs. TBA (Stardom Showcase Match)

* Shingo Takagi (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP World Heavyweight Championship)

* Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi (c) vs. SANADA and Tetsuya Naito vs. YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* Robbie Eagles (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)