WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has endorsed Ronda Rousey as part of Alliance for Women in Media’s #VoicesOfCourage campaign on social media.

McMahon chose Rousey as the woman who inspires her. Besides listing out Rowdy’s career accomplishments, Stephanie said she admires Rousey for always being unapologetically herself.

The baddest woman on the planet @RondaRousey inspires me. 1st American woman to medal in Judo at Olympics, changed the face of MMA, advocates for mental health & equality, & most importantly, is unapologetically herself. @AllWomeninMedia #VoicesofCourage

Over the past few weeks, Rousey set Twitter ablaze with her opinions on issues such as Bray Wyatt’s WWE release and Simone Biles’ decision to prioritize mental health at the Tokyo Olympics.

Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins previously tweeted about the women in their lives that inspire them the most. The tweets can be seen below:

My mom, sister and girlfriends who have become family have inspired and molded me into the person I am today ❤️ Learn more about contributing to the @AllWomeninMedia by visiting: https://t.co/T90bLsgYKm… #voicesofcourage pic.twitter.com/eZecaKZx90 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) August 5, 2021

My mom is the most Inspiring & strongest woman I know. Will be lucky to be even 1/2 the woman she is 🖤 Learn more about contributing to the @AllWomeninMedia by visiting: https://t.co/xLCaFpWEoi#voicesofcourage pic.twitter.com/7FkKnfZetM — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 29, 2021