AEW and TNT issued a press release this evening to tout Sting’s first-ever match on Dynamite.

As noted, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT from the Fertitta Center in Houston will feature Sting and Darby Allin vs. 2point0 in a Texas Tornado Tag Team match. This will be Sting’s first match on TNT in 20 years.

AEW pointed to how Sting last wrestled on TNT during the final WCW Monday Nitro episode on March 26, 2001. They touted how Allin and Sting have a perfect 2-0 record for their AEW Revolution win over Brian Cage and current FTW Champion Ricky Starks in the cinematic Street Fight, and then over Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky at Double Or Nothing.

Sting commented on his relationship with TNT and said the chance to wrestle on Wednesday’s show is surreal.

“My relationship with TNT goes back more than 25 years, so having the opportunity to wrestle on the network that housed some of my most important moments is pretty surreal,” Sting said. “The return of crowds has already been electric enough over the past month and a half, but there’s going to be an extra surge of adrenaline in Houston knowing that we’re live on TNT on Wednesday night.”

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan also commented, and said Wednesday’s historic bout is just another example of AEW’s commitment to bring wrestling fans the great moment they deserve.

“When we first launched AEW, I was ecstatic to bring professional wrestling back to TNT after such a long absence,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative. “So many wrestling fans, myself included, watched Sting defeat the legendary Ric Flair 20 years ago in that last match on TNT, and now it’s such a thrill that Sting will finally return to the ring on Wednesday Night Dynamite to team with Darby Allin against 2point0 in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match. This historic match on Wednesday in Houston is just another example of AEW’s commitment to bring wrestling fans the great moments that they deserve.”

Dynamite will also feature Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears, Chris Jericho vs. MJF, Jurassic Express vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, and more.

Below is the full press release on Sting and TNT issued to us this evening, which includes comments from Sam Linsky, the Associate General Manager & Senior Vice President of Programming & Operations for TBT, TNT & truTV: