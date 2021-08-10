Tensions are reportedly running high inside the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT TV taping.

A new report from @Wrestlevotes indicates that the mood is an interesting one as tensions are high.

“The mood at the PC today ahead of tonight’s NXT show…. hooooooo boy. Tensions running high to say the least,” the report stated.

Friday saw the release of 13 NXT talents – Bronson Reed, Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff, Tyler Rust, Jake Atlas, Mercedes Martinez, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, Zechariah Smith, Kona Reeves, Ari Sterling, Desmond Troy, and referee Stephon Smith. It’s been reported that the releases were a part of major changes coming to the NXT brand. You can click here for a backstage report on changes in the works, with news on how USA Network officials have reacted.

As noted, tonight’s NXT episode will be the first live show in two weeks, airing on the USA Network. The past two taped shows have aired on Syfy due to coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for the show:

* Sarray vs. Ember Moon

* Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet for a “Face to Face” segment mediated by NXT General Manager William Regal

* NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez addresses Dakota Kai and their Takeover 36 match

* NXT UK Superstar Ilja Dragunov appears