This week on Talking Smack, after making his return on SmackDown, Kevin Owens finally ended Baron Corbin in a stipulation match. The stipulation was quite simple: Stop begging WWE fans for money every week.

Although most might see it as a filler match of sorts, Owens didn’t see it that way. In an interview with Kayla Braxton, Owens mentioned that seven years ago, on August 12, 2014, he became a WWE Superstar following his contract signing with the company. For him, to be able to be out there and celebrate that moment with fans meant everything to him. Owens then also explained why he decided to end the match with a Sunset Flip instead of his well-renowned Stunner, which also has major significance, too.

“You know, it’s funny. Actually, it felt special tonight, for a funny reason,” Kevin Owens began on why last night was historic for him. “So, I signed my contract with WWE in August 2014. They [WWE] announced it to the world on WWE.com. They announced it on August 12, 2014. So, it was almost seven years ago to the day. What makes me proud is the day they announced my signing, it was surreal. So many WWE Legends — I’m talking ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, The Rock — commented on my signing, which was huge to me. This independent wrestler who just got his dream to come true…The Rock said, ‘Welcome to the club,’ something like that. He said, ‘Have fun. Enjoy the ride.’ And one of the hashtags he used was something about sunset flips.

“As Flex Kavana, [The Rock’s name in developmental] his finishing move was the Sunset Flip. And what did I use tonight to beat Baron Corbin? A sunset flip. It all came together. It was a great time, and I’m very proud.”

Several hours after SmackDown went off the air, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson replied to a post that Owens put out showing that exact sunset flip he used on Corbin and stated:

“Flex. Kavana. F–king. Loves. It. Very few (if any) will know how historic your ‘well placed’ Sunset Flip here means. Teremana [tumbler glass emoji] on the way to you! (And for Baron too for being a f–king pro!) [smiley face].”

You can check out Kevin Owens and Dwayne Johnson’s full exchange below.

You can watch Kevin Owens’ full interview on Peacock and the WWE Network. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE Talking Smack and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.