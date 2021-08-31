A side-by-side image comparing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and an Alabama Police Officer has gone viral because of how eerily similar the two men look.

As seen below, the image of Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields has even caught the attention of “The Great One”.

“Oh s–t! Wow. [Fields] is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service,” Rocky writes. “One day we’ll drink Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ’em.”

The image, first posted to the Morgan County Sheriff Office’s Facebook page, was featured in a TikTok video with over 1.6 million views. Fields admits it’s flattering being compared to a Hollywood star like Johnson.

“I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child,” Fields told AL.com. “I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.

“I just plan on being me. I’ll cut up. I’m a big cut-up,” he added. “If it comes up and somebody says that, I’ll play along. I really couldn’t be anybody but me. I’m just glad I could be part of someone’s happiness and laughter.”

You can see the full response from The Rock below: