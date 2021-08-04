WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather shared an amusing story during his recent appearance on the Such Good Shoot podcast.

Godfather and The Rock used to initially travel together during their time in the Nation of Domination faction. However, The Rock was forced to make alternative travel arrangements after people backstage repeatedly accused him of reeking of marijuana.

“One day Rocky came to me and said, ‘Hey, Papa, I can’t ride with you no more,’” The Godfather said [h/t/ SK Wrestling]. “I’m like, ‘What do you mean you can’t ride with me no f***ing more?’ He goes, ‘Bruh, everywhere I go I smell like weed and I’m telling people I don’t smell like weed. And then the next time they see me, they say every time I see you you say you don’t smell like weed, but you smell like weed!'”

Godfather, who had no intention of stopping his marijuana use, started riding with fellow WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Ron Simmons instead. The Rock, meanwhile, found new travel buddies in D’Lo Brown and Mark Henry.

“As soon as I got in the car, bro, as soon as I got in the f***ing car, I’m firing up [smoking] all the way to the building, you know,” The Godfather added. “And so, bro, I’m not gonna stop smoking, so that’s when I started riding with Ron [Simmons] and John [Bradshaw Layfield], The Acolytes, and then him [The Rock], D’Lo and Mark Henry started riding together.”

It’s no secret that Godfather is a strong advocate for marijuana use. Last year, he revealed in an interview that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon always supported his lifestyle during their years working together.