Tyrus is your new NWA World Television Champion.

The main event of tonight’s special NWA Extra Powerrr episode on YouTube saw Tyrus capture the NWA World TV Title from “The Pope” Elijah Burke.

This is Tyrus’ first run with the title, which was just re-introduced by the NWA back in January 2020 at Hard To Kill when current FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated Trevor Murdoch in a tournament final. The Pope became the third champion by defeating Zicky Dice on October 2020 during a UWN Primeime Live event, and held the title for 290 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few photos from tonight’s title change, along with the full NWA Extra Powerrr episode:

😱 History! A new @nwa World Television Champion! Watch this historic moment FREE on YouTube!

➡️https://t.co/T7SGP1zhVE pic.twitter.com/60KK6dqwnu — NWA (@nwa) August 6, 2021