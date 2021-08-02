Tonight’s WWE RAW is officially sold out.

The Allstate Arena in Chicago announced on Twitter that tonight’s RAW is sold out, several hours before the show hits the air on the USA Network.

The arena tweeted, “Tonight’s (8/2) RAW show is SOLD OUT. We are sure it is going to be a great homecoming event…”

The Allstate Arena has two matches advertised locally, likely dark main events, if they do happen – Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H., plus six-man action with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos vs. Riddle, Drew McIntyre and a returning Randy Orton.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with the announcement from the Allstate Arena:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Omos vs. Riddle

* RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. vs. Charlotte Flair in a non-title No Holds Barred match

* WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will respond to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley dismissing his SummerSlam challenge

* An update on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles after Natalya underwent ankle surgery last week

* Randy Orton is advertised to appear