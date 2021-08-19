AEW has officially signed Matt Lee and Jeff Parker of 2point0.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced the signing.

“After they arrived in #AEW and called out the toughest competition from day one and then survived a brutal Texas Tornado match last night on #AEWDynamite, there is no doubt: Matt Lee and Jeff Parker, #2point0 are #AllElite! #2forTheShow,” Khan wrote.

The tag team formerly known as Ever-Rise in WWE made their AEW debuts on the August 4 Homecoming edition of Dynamite, teaming with Daniel Garcia for a loss to Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. They then defeated Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis on AEW Dark the next week, and defeated Duke Davis and Ganon Jones on Elevation the following week. They also worked this week’s Dark episode, defeating Sam Adams and Syler Andrews, and last night’s Dynamite, losing the Texas Tornado match to Sting and Darby Allin.

2.0 was originally signed by WWE back in 2016, and then released on June 25 of this year.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the full tweet from Khan below, along with responses from Parker and Lee: