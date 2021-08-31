Ring of Honor has revealed the Pure wrestlers that will face Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) at the upcoming Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view.

As noted, it was previously announced that Violence Unlimited would be in six-man action against three Pure wrestlers – one from the past, one from the present, and one considered to be the future.

In an update, ROH has now announced that the three wrestlers are former ROH Pure Champion John Walters (RJ Brewer), current ROH talent LSG, and top indie star Lee Moriarty.

Moriarty will be making his ROH debut at the pay-per-view. He wrestled on AEW Dark earlier this month, losing to Dante Martin, and made his MLW debut at the Battle Riot tapings in July.

The ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, September 12 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Four-Way Elimination Match for the ROH World Title

Brody King vs. EC3 vs. Demonic Flamita vs. Bandido (c)

Finals for the ROH Women’s World Title Tournament

Angelina Love or Rok-C vs. Trish Adora or Miranda Alize

ROH Pure Title Match

Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Kenny King, Bestia del Ring) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Jasper Kaun, Moses Maddox) (c)

TBA vs. TBA

Two top free agents who were recently released from another promotion will compete.

Violence Unlimited (Homicide, ROH World Tag Team Champions Tony Deppen and Chris Dickinson) vs. John Walters, LSG and Lee Moriarty

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Dalton Castle vs. Eli Isom