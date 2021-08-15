SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks missed tonight’s WWE Supershow live event in Charlotte, North Carolina due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to PWInsider.

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited first reported the news.

Jarrell tweeted, “So ummm, it was announced at tonight’s WWE live event that both Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair will not be appearing due to unforeseen circumstances. No real reason given why.”

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair were set to face each other tonight at the Spectrum Center.

