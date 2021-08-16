There is said to be internal concern that Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair may not take place at WWE SummerSlam.

As noted, it was announced that Banks and Belair were going to miss Saturday’s WWE Supershow live event in Charlotte, NC due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

In an update, Banks and Belair also missed Sunday’s non-televised Supershow live event in Columbia, SC. The same announcement was made, that the two Superstars would not be appearing due to “unforeseen circumstances” but no other details were announced.

It was reported by PWInsider that several WWE sources have expressed concern that the Banks vs. Belair match will not take place at Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It should be noted that there is nothing confirmed in regards to a cancellation or delay of the match, but there is internal concern.

There is no word yet on why Banks and Belair missed the weekend live events. They both appeared on Friday’s live SmackDown for their SummerSlam contract signing. That segment saw Banks bring out Carmella and Zelina Vega to attack Belair. Belair fought them off but the segment ended with Banks making Belair tap out on top of the table.

For what it’s worth, Vega and Carmella also did not work the weekend live events.

Stay tuned for more on the Banks vs. Belair concern and updates on why they missed the weekend live events.