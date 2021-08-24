WWE RAW Superstar Kofi Kingston is reportedly not cleared for action right now.

Kingston was originally scheduled to be a part of the SummerSlam Pure Life water segment with The Miz, John Morrison and Xavier Woods, but that did not happen and he was not on the road for the company this past weekend. PWInsider reports that multiple sources are saying Kingston is not currently cleared to perform.

Kingston last wrestled in the RAW dark main event on August 17, the SummerSlam go-home episode, as he and Woods defeated The Miz and Morrison. He did appear on last week’s RAW broadcast in a backstage segment with Woods, Miz and Morrison, which was done to set up the Pure Life segment at SummerSlam. Kingston has not wrestled on WWE TV since the loss to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at the Money In the Bank pay-per-view on July 18.

Woods worked the SummerSlam segment by himself, and then lost an Open Challenge match to Lashley at Sunday’s WWE Supershow live event in Denver, with no sign of Kingston. Woods then worked last night’s RAW by himself, defeating The Miz in singles action.

There is no word on when Kingston will be back in action, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more.