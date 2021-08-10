AEW has announced new match for AEW Dynamite at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will be taking on the team of Matt and Mike Sydal and Dante Martin.

This will be the first time Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have teamed together since the Aug. 22 episode of Dynamite. The trio defeated the Dark Order team of Alex Reynolds, Alan “5” Angels and John Silver.

The Sydal’s and Martin made their debut as a team on last week’s Friday episode of Dark. Matt Sydal has been involved with Dante since he teamed with him and his brother Darius on the Jan. 20 episode of Dynamite as well as his pair of singles matches against Dante.

Make sure to tune in to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of Dynamite on Wed. starting at 7 PM ET. Below is the updated announced line-up:

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) will be taking on the team of Matt and Mike Sydal and Dante Martin

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta

* Darby Allin vs. Daniel Garcia

* The Labours of Jericho, Chapter 4: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Dan Lambert will appear

* The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson