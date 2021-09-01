Several matches have been announced for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend their titles for the first time since winning them from Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae on July 6 at Great American Bash. They will face Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro next week.

The NXT Tag Team Titles will also be on the line next week as MSK defends against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Tonight’s show saw MSK ask NXT General Manager William Regal to make the match, and he did.

Lorcan and Burch previously held the titles when Burch went down with a shoulder injury several months ago, and they were forced to relinquish the straps. MSK later brawled with Lorcan and Burch on tonight’s show as they saved Tommaso Ciampa from a beatdown by Lorcan, Burch, Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland after his main event win over Holland.

Next week’s show will also feature the in-ring singles debut of Tian Sha’s Mei Ying. There is no word yet on who she will be going up against.

Santos Escobar vs. Carmelo Hayes will also take place next week. Tonight’s show featured a backstage segment where the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament winner talked to McKenzie Mitchell about which title he might challenge for. He was interrupted by Legado del Fantasma (Escobar, Elektra Lopez, Joauqin Wilde, Raul Mendoza), who told him to keep his eyes off the NXT North American Title, currently held by Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, because Escobar plans to win that title soon. This led to words between Hayes and Escobar before the match was made.

Kay Lee Ray will also be in action next week. She did a sitdown interview with Arash Markazi on tonight’s show and took shots at the NXT women’s division, saying she was brought in to bring life into things, and to have a new top star of the division. Ember Moon later responded to KLR’s promo and challenged her to a match on next week’s show.

KLR confirmed that she is now in the United States and will be working the main NXT brand moving forward. After debuting on the brand to confront NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez at Takeover 36 earlier this month, KLR defeated Valentina Feroz on last week’s show. Moon has not wrestled since losing to Dakota Kai on the July 13 show.

Cameron Grimes vs. Zack Gibson was also teased for next week’s show but not announced.

