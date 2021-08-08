The NJPW Super Jr. Tag League continued today in Tokyo where IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champions Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo defeated Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato in the main event.

Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask got the victory over SHO and YOH. El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru beat Gedo and Dick Togo.

Below are the current standings:

* Taiji Ishimori and El Pantasmo 4 points (2-0)

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru 4 points (2-0)

* Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask 4 points (2-0)

* SHO and YOH 0 points (0-2)

* Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato 0 points (0-2)

* Gedo and Dick Togo 0 points (0-2)

The tournament continues tomorrow with the following matches:

* SHO and YOH vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Master Wato

* El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Robbie Eagles and Tiger Mask

* Taiji Ishimori and El Phantasmo vs. Gedo and Dick Togo