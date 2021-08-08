Former NXT star Bronson Reed took to social media to “break the silence” and talk about his recent WWE release.

Reed was released on August 6 along with 12 other NXT wrestlers. His final NXT match was on July 27, where he lost to Adam Cole.

In the below statement, Bronson Reed said that many doors are open for him. He also thanked Triple H and Shawn Michaels for believing in him.

I have had time to reflect now and process what has happened. I was very shocked, very upset. This just doesn’t affect me, it affects my wife as well. We are here in a foreign country and my wife is a super positive person and has kept me positive as well. I just wanted to reach out to all of you guys. I am very thankful for the love and support I have received online, it’s incredible. It means a lot to me that a lot of you feel free and will continue to follow me no matter what. I did want to thank NXT, I want to thank [Triple H] and [Shawn Michaels] for believing in me. I want to thank all the coaches; Terry Taylor, Scotty 2 Hottie, Normal Smiley, Steve Corino, those guys that I learned a lot from. I want to thank all the boys backstage as well. It was a great locker room to be a part of. I am staying positive and I do believe, I am bar none, the best super heavyweight in the world. I will continue to prove that. As they say, one door closes and another one opens. For me, many doors are open. Now, it’s just about which one I want to walk through. Thank you very much for the support and love. Please, keep supporting, thanks.

Reed first signed with WWE in January 2019. During his career, he held the NXT North American Title.

Below is the video: