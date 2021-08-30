AEW star CM Punk took to Instagram on Sunday to give a shoutout to the two makeup artists who have been covering up his tattoos for his appearance in the Starz series, Heels.

According to Punk, the process of covering up his tattoos takes three hours a day. Punk shared a fast motion video that shows the cover-up process, and wrote the caption:

Jorie and Dwayne the real MVPs. Three hours everyday dealing with me asking myself if I put deodorant on today. Tonight on @starz episode 3 of @heelsstarz. @bonzsomerville KILLS as Vicky, Stone kills as Wolfgang, and Ricky Rabies makes towns, brüther.

Punk’s character, Ricky Rabies, debuted during the third episode of Heels on Sunday night. In a recent media Q&A session, Punk described the process of his tattoo removal.

“It took three, three and a half hours, depending on how many people I had working on me, to cover up all my tattoos,” Punk said. “And go figure, I have more tattoos than I realized, because we would finish and I’d be like ‘okay great.’ Then we’d be shooting a scene where I’d have my pants around my ankles and I’d be like ‘oh s**t. I have other tattoos.’ I got a great picture behind the scenes where I’m sitting in my actors chair in between scenes, and I have the COVID face shield on. And I have hair doing my hair and makeup doing my tattoos and I’m taking a COVID test at the same time.

“So I have a thing up my nose, somebody’s messing with my hair, somebody’s putting makeup over me and I’m just miserable. I sat in makeup I think for fifteen hours before we did anything physical. And the instant we touched it just obliterated my makeup and I was just ‘oh my god.’ But I was fortunate. I was told we have a budget and we were just going to cover it up in post. So I was like ‘oh that’s good.’ But it’s not fun sitting around for fifteen hours in makeup.”

You can see Punk’s Instagram post below: