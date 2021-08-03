Former rivals John Cena and AEW TNT Champion Miro reunited at the United States premiere of The Suicide Squad on Monday night.

Cena attended the premiere of the movie in full Peacemaker gear.

Below is a clip of Cena and Miro briefly catching up on the red carpet. Cena also introduced Miro to his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh. Miro apparently attended the premiere with Sports Illustrated writer Cinnabod Esnaashari, who covers Miro’s favorite NBA team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cena and Miro, then known as Rusev, had several matches in WWE between 2015 and 2017. Their last TV bout came at the 2017 WWE Battleground pay-per-view as Cena defeated Rusev in a Flag Match. The also faced off at several WWE live events, TV tapings and other pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania 31 in 2015, when Cena captured the WWE United States Title.

The Suicide Squad will be released in theaters across the United States this Thursday, and on HBO Max for 30 days. It premiered in the UK this past weekend. HBO Max will then premiere Cena’s eight-episode spin-off series, The Peacemaker, on January 16, 2022.

Below are several photos and clips of Cena at last night’s Suicide Squad premiere, which was held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Miro and Cena reunited at the Suicide Squad premiere. pic.twitter.com/nymWoSQXEE — Cinnabod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) August 3, 2021

John Cena & his wife Shay Shariatzadeh

at The Suicide Squad premiere! They’re so cute 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/2lZ0gK6nCO — ᴾᵀᴰ🏖️💜 | DKS1 (@AnnetteReid247) August 3, 2021

John Cena, in costume as Peacemaker, talks about getting cast in James Gunn's superhero movie: "He casts very well. I probably wasn't his first name on the list, but I was on the list. One meeting allowed us to share some common ground." https://t.co/5e63TZotMw pic.twitter.com/1iYIyaCaCd — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2021

#TheSuicideSquad director James Gunn and stars Margot Robbie, John Cena and Joel Kinnaman pose on the red carpet at the superhero film's premiere https://t.co/5e63TZotMw pic.twitter.com/zM3bGRMvs7 — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2021

Does John Cena think Warner Bros. should #ReleaseTheAyerCut? "It's in a company's best interest to listen to their audience. If it's in demand and they've got it, why not?" https://t.co/5e63TZotMw pic.twitter.com/c2oHx3VODz — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2021

John Cena is glad people are asking about the differences between the "Suicide Squad" movies, but he wants to know what viewers will think of the two films. https://t.co/5e63TZotMw pic.twitter.com/zIJYLrizZI — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2021

John Cena discusses the "extra special" moments on set with #TheSuicideSquad cast: "We really did develop a little bit of a bond. It was really special to see everybody grow into their roles." https://t.co/5e63TZotMw pic.twitter.com/3TkGTPAFl6 — Variety (@Variety) August 3, 2021

Jai Courtney, Nathan Fillion, Taika Waititi e John Cena na premiere de #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/CoG8VsMQPH — DCVERSO (@DCverso1) August 3, 2021

grandson with John Cena and Jessie Reyez at the #TheSuicideSquad premiere in Los Angeles ©️ Dana Meyerson pic.twitter.com/DUHM2LTnpH — ✖️grandson news✖️ (@grandsonnews) August 3, 2021

Another round of photos of @JohnCena at the premiere of @SuicideSquadWB. He posed for some really good carpet photos 😂 #TheSuicideSquad #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/R7Ip2ar8Ds — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) August 3, 2021