WWE has released a closer look at the new mask and ring attire for Karrion Kross.

As noted, Kross debuted a new gladiator mask on the way to the ring for last night’s RAW win over Ricochet. He then wore new matching in-ring gear during the match.

The new look for Kross has received a significant amount of negative feedback on social media, with many memes popping up poking fun at Kross’ new look. Kross has not commented on the new gear as of this writing, but he did re-tweet clips from last night’s match.

Kross appears to be done with the NXT brand after losing the NXT Title to Samoa Joe at Sunday’s Takeover 36 event. He is still listed on the official NXT roster as of this writing, but he did not work last night’s tapings that will air tonight on the USA Network.

Below is a closer look at Kross’ new gear that WWE posted to Instagram, along with the other shots from last night: