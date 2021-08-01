Mickie James announced that the winner of this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming match between The Bunny and “Legit” Leyla Hirsch will be getting a title shot at the NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view.

James tweeted, “Well well well… Back to business folks! 2 incredible competitors. 1 Championship Opportunity of a lifetime. Who wants a shot at “The Burke” Who really wants to face Kamille? Who wants to make #HERstory at #EMPowerrr I can’t wait! vs #NWAWomensChampion @AEW @nwa”

Kamille became the NWA Women’s Champion after she defeated Serena Deeb at When Our Shadows Fall.

Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will also be defending her title at NWA Empowerrr.

NWA Empowerrr is Saturday, August 28, and will be available to stream on FITE TV.