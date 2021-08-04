Longtime indie wrestling promoter and Memphis wrestling star Bert Prentice has passed away at the age of 62.

Prentice had been running his USA Wrestling promotion in Tennessee in recent years, and was still active as recent as yesterday. Prentice noted on Facebook on Monday morning that his sister Marilyn was to take over the USA Wrestling day-to-day operations so he could focus on his cancer treatments and rehabilitation.

“Effective today my sister Marilyn will manage the day to day operations of USA wrestling. As I continue to manage my cancer treatments and rehabilitation. I so appreciate all USA staff and talent, fans, and thousands of friends who have reached out to me with care and love,” Prentice wrote on Monday morning.

Prentice’s family announced on his Facebook page today that a public viewing for fans and friends will be held on Sunday, August 8 at the George Smith Funeral Chapel on North Highland Road in Jackson, Tennessee, from 4-6pm. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Bert originally debuted for USWA back in 1991. He’s worked with numerous legends and WWE Hall of Famers over the years, including Jerry Lawler, Owen Hart, Bret Hart, Jacqueline Moore, and many others. Bert also played a big role int he early days of TNA/Impact Wrestling.

Impact released a statement on Bert’s passing today and recalled how he co-hosted Xplosion with Jeremy Borash.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Bert Prentice – who was involved in the very early days of TNA and was the host of Xplosion alongside Jeremy Borash. We offer our sincere condolences to his friends and family,” Impact wrote.

Borash, who works for WWE these days, also issued a statement on Prentice, and remembered him as a wonderful friend and a pure joy to work with.

“Bert was a wonderful friend and a pure joy to work with. Always made me laugh. The years we worked together hosting Xplosion during the early days of TNA are great memories. My condolences to his family on this loss,” Borash tweeted.

Former TNA President Dixie Carter remembered Prentice on Twitter today.

“I’ve not been able to get Bob Ryder off my mind today, and now to hear about Bert. Bert was a staple at the #Asylum in our early days. Rest easy Bert, and thanks for all you did for @IMPACTWRESTLING. Sending love and prayers to your family. #rip [broken heart emoji] [folded hands emoji],” Dixie wrote in her statement.

Stay tuned for more. You can see the statements from Impact, Borash and Carter below, along with statements from Joel Gertner, James Ellsworth, Kaleb With A K, Championship Wrestling from Memphis, Kenny Bolin, and Highspots:

