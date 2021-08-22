Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch officially returned to WWE TV at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

While Lynch beat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an impromptu match, Lesnar confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns following the main event of the evening. As noted, Lesnar proceeded to destroy John Cena after the SummerSlam broadcast went off the air.

With CM Punk, Lesnar and Lynch all returning within the span of 24 hours, the wrestling community on Twitter is abuzz. Several former and current wrestlers have chimed in with their reactions.

Although most of Lynch’s peers shared their excitement for her return, some pushed back and questioned WWE’s booking decision to have Bianca Belair lose in quick fashion.

The reactions can be seen below:

Ponytail @BrockLesnar is the s--t — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 22, 2021

BROCK LESNAR IS BACK AND HE IS WORKING THAT PONYTAIL!!! #SummerSlam — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) August 22, 2021

I love Becky Lynch, but that was WACK!!!!! — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 22, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS BECKY! So proud to be a man who knows #TheMan @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/8HfjR39Ojq — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 22, 2021

I AM THE LEGEND BUT BECKY BUBBA YOU ARE THE MAN #Summerslam — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 22, 2021

Ok that’s fair I guess. My timeline is not the same as yours or anyone else’s but shouldn’t it be talking about how great it is that Becky returned? And not questioning the booking? Could’ve done it better in my opinion. I would’ve wanted the feel good moment and that’s it https://t.co/lvCpQXOhpG — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) August 22, 2021

No one ran that by me for the record, but never the less THE MAN is back! @BeckyLynchWWE — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) August 22, 2021

How the hell did I end up in Vegas?! What did you guys think of #SummerSlam?! pic.twitter.com/4sSikNkHQA — Brock Lesnar Guy (@BrockLesnarGuy) August 22, 2021