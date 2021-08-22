Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch officially returned to WWE TV at the SummerSlam pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

While Lynch beat Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an impromptu match, Lesnar confronted Universal Champion Roman Reigns following the main event of the evening. As noted, Lesnar proceeded to destroy John Cena after the SummerSlam broadcast went off the air.

With CM Punk, Lesnar and Lynch all returning within the span of 24 hours, the wrestling community on Twitter is abuzz. Several former and current wrestlers have chimed in with their reactions.

Although most of Lynch’s peers shared their excitement for her return, some pushed back and questioned WWE’s booking decision to have Bianca Belair lose in quick fashion.

The reactions can be seen below: