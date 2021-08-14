Happy Friday the 13th, everyone! Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight’s action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else). Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Below is what’s on tonight’s agenda:

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with the first singles match scheduled for tonight’s show!

Ikemen Jiro vs. Grayson Waller

Both men go for a collar and elbow tie-up. Grayson Waller tosses Ikemen Jiro to the other side of the mat. They reset. Waller controls Jiro with a side headlock. Jiro reverses it into a takedown. Waller heads towards the ropes and knocks Jiro down with a shoulder tackle. Both men trade forearm smashes before Waller throws Jiro to the apron.

Jiro catches Waller with an enziguri, followed by a head scissors! Jiro looks for a tarantula lockup in the ropes, but Waller outsmarts him and propels him towards the ring post. Waller has Jiro in the suplex position. Jiro turns it into a small package rollup. Waller pops out at two. Waller hoists Jiro up and hits a snap suplex before hurling Jiro with an Irish Whip into the corner. Jiro lands back-first against the turnbuckles. Jiro returns the favor. Waller holds Jiro in a rear chinlock position. Jiro tries to create space. Waller turns it into a rollup. The referee notices Waller has a handful of Jiro’s tights and breaks the pin count.

Jiro goes flying to the outside with a perfect senton. Jiro uses the same move, but from off the top rope. Jiro looks for a cover. Waller puts his hand on the bottom rope to break up the pin count. Jiro looks to fly one more time but gets caught with a huge cutter from Waller. Waller covers. Jiro kicks out. Jiro applies a hammerlock that turns into a powerslam. Boom goes Waller on the mat. Jiro covers again. Waller kicks out again. Waller executes a single boot, followed by a high single stomp for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Grayson Waller

– Before their main event match tonight, Josh Briggs calls out Joe Gacy. Briggs promises he’ll come out victorious.

And now, the main event!

Joe Gacy vs. Josh Briggs