Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on Peacock (in the United States) and WWE Network (everywhere else).

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live. We kick things off with the first singles match scheduled for tonight’s show!

Ikemen Jiro vs. Andre Chase

The fans rally behind Ikemen Jiro, but it doesn’t help when Andre Chase sends him down on the mat with a firm arm drag. They lock up again, and Jiro applies the same move on him. Chase catches Jiro off the ropes with a hip toss. Another arm drag follows. Both men are back on their feet. Jiro gives Chase credit and sticks out his hand for a handshake. Chase grabs his hand by lands a kick to the midsection as well.

Jiro surprises Chase with a hurricanrana before throwing him over onto the outside. Chase catches Jiro and traps him in the ring skirt. In the ring, Chase hits a neckbreaker and looks for the first pin in the match. Jiro makes a swift kick out. Jiro strings some offense, but Chase knocks Jiro from off the top rope. Chase knocks Jiro back down on the mat with a low crossbody for another near-fall. Chase traps Jiro’s arm. Jiro has a hard time getting up, but he does for a mere second. Chase sends him back down.

Jiro charges back with a nice flip from off the ropes. Chase is wide up for a forearm smash. Jiro sidesteps after getting tossed into the corner. He lands an enziguri, followed by a moonsault! Chase applies an STF in the center of the ring on Jiro. Jiro desperately tries to climb to the bottom rope. Chase grabs Jiro’s arm and blocks him from attempting a rope break. Chase was close to putting the chicken wing on Jiro, but Jiro stops his chances. Jiro meets Chase on the outside with another Asai moonsault. Back in the ring, Jiro drops down with a Swanton Bomb. Jiro covers. Chase kicks out.

Jiro misses the Ikemen Splash. Chase stacks him up for a pin. Jiro kicks out. Jiro then rolls Chase out. Same results. Chase hoists Jiro up for a Tiger Driver! Chase was one second away from winning it all, but Jiro pops out by the 2.9 count! Chase sends Jiro in the corner and lands a hard chop. Both men are up on the top rope. Jiro connects two open-hand slaps. Jiro was close to planting Chase with a powerbomb, but instead, he capitalizes on a step-up enziguri for the pinfall victory!

Winner: Ikemen Jiro

And now, the main event!

Joe Gacy vs. Grayson Waller

Joe Gacy goes straight for the attack on Grayson Waller at the beginning of the match. Waller resets and applies a side headlock on Gacy. Waller runs the ropes but can’t get the hoss off his feet with a shoulder tackle. Gacy sends Waller on the mat with a Judo toss. Waller escapes and slips out of the ring.

Back in the ring, both men trade strong knife edge chops. Waller breaks it up with knee strikes to the ribs of Gacy. Gacy lands another thunderous chop in the corner. Both men tie up again. Waller goes back to his knee strike offense. Gacy rocks Waller with a massive right hand but misses a pump kick opportunity in the corner. Waller creeps up behind and hits several big kicks on Gacy. Waller tries to apply a guillotine, but Gacy fights free.

Waller hoists Gacy up. Gacy escapes and lands a nasty headbutt. Waller plants Gacy back on the mat and flies off the top with a perfect elbow drop. Waller looks for a cover. Gacy kicks out. Waller locks in a body scissors. Gacy powers his way out. Waller tries to stay on top of Gacy with a sleeper hold, but Gacy breaks it up. Gacy drills a belly-to-belly suplex that sends Waller halfway across the mat! Gacy catches Waller with a uranage. Will this be enough? No! Waller pops out. Waller hoists Gacy up and hits a Samoan Drop. Waller crawls over for a cove,r but Gacy rolls over in time.

Gacy flattens Waller with a pump kick, followed by a handspring lariat from off the ropes. Cover. Joe Gacy is victorious!

Winner: Joe Gacy

That concludes this week’s episode. Thanks for watching. We hope you’ll enjoy SummerSlam and NXT TakeOver 36 this weekend!