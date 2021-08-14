WWE and AEW have paid tribute to the legendary Dominic DeNucci.

As noted, the former WWE Tag Team Champion passed away this week at the age of 89, according to The Cauliflower Alley Club.

WWE remembered DeNucci for his in-ring work and his contributions as a trainer. You can read their full statement below.

AEW tweeted, “AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend, Dominic DeNucci. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

DeNucci trained wrestlers such as Shane Douglas and WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. WWE creative writer Dewey Foley took to Twitter with comments on DeNucci training his father.

“Rest In Peace Dominic DeNucci. A wealth of knowledge passed down to ones like my dad. Life’s crazy. Think about the domino effect. If Dominic doesn’t train my dad, my life probably doesn’t exist. Life’s moments are unique. My condolences to Mr. DeNucci’s family and loved ones,” Dewey wrote.

Below are the full statements from WWE, AEW and Dewey, along with comments from WLW, Black Label Pro, IGNITE, Cody Deaner, Adam Pearce, Scott D’Amore, and The Blue Meanie:

WWE is saddened to learn that Dominic DeNucci passed away at the age of 89. WWE extends its condolences to DeNucci’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/78PPoL9poc — WWE (@WWE) August 13, 2021

AEW joins the wrestling world in mourning the passing of a true legend, Dominic DeNucci. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/2nNiMFLsIl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 13, 2021

We are saddened to learn that wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci has passed away at the age of 89. His legacy lives on through the amazing stars he trained such as Mick Foley and countless others. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and many fans the world over. pic.twitter.com/6uVVyPnzDw — IGNITE Wrestling (@IGNITEWrestling) August 13, 2021

RIP Dominic Denucci. All time legendary wrestler and trainer. Thank you for all your contributions to the sport of professional wrestling. — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 13, 2021

Thoughts and prayers alongside our condolences go out to family, friends, and fans of wrestling legend Dominic DeNucci. Godspeed sir pic.twitter.com/D5jS4VXcTo — World League Wrestling & The Harley Race Academy (@worldleaguewlw) August 13, 2021

Rest In Peace Dominic DeNucci. A wealth of knowledge passed down to ones like my dad. Life’s crazy. Think about the domino effect. If Dominic doesn’t train my dad, my life probably doesn’t exist. Life’s moments are unique. My condolences to Mr. DeNucci’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/6GNfRZZdRD — Dewey Foley (@DeweyHaveTo) August 13, 2021

I had the honor & privilege of being introduced to Dominic DeNucci a number of years ago by @TheFranchiseSD He was an extremely kind & classy man who treated me with respect & as his peer. I am very saddened to hear of his passing. Prayers for the entire DeNucci family. pic.twitter.com/0c5SSZLuKJ — ✖️ DEANER ✖️ (@CodyDeaner) August 13, 2021

Godspeed, Dominic DeNucci. Thank you for your kindness during our brief interactions. Rest well, sir. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 13, 2021

Very sad to hear of the passing of a true legend. Dominic was an inspiration to many. I watched him on Superstars Of Wrestling and being Italian I was instantly a DeNucci fan.

Deepest condolences to his family and friends https://t.co/SblmxLElzi — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) August 13, 2021

Rest In Peace to the wrestling LEGEND Dominic DeNucci….#RIPDominicDeNucci pic.twitter.com/kcreyfSZFW — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 13, 2021