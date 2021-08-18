WWE and The Ringer, a Spotify Studio, announced today that they will launch an exclusive audio network as part of a multi-year audio content partnership. As part of the deal, existing WWE audio programming will become available exclusively on Spotify. WWE and The Ringer will also collaborate to develop original audio content exclusively for the Spotify platform and Ringer website.

“The Ringer is the premier destination for sports fandom, and WWE has used amazing storytelling and iconic characters to establish a global audience of loyal and passionate fans, making this partnership a perfect match,” said Bill Simmons, Founder of The Ringer. “As a lifelong WWE fan, I couldn’t be more excited to work with them to take a fresh perspective on their most iconic moments and superstars, and leverage Spotify’s global scale to share content that we believe everyone will enjoy.”

The Masked Man Show hosted by David Shoemaker and Kaz will rebrand to The Ringer Wrestling Show and will continue on that feed, alongside new programming from WWE personalities. The Ringer and WWE will also collaborate on new original podcast series, including a series from WWE personality Evan Mack, MackMania, and a narrative series produced by Bill Simmons.

“Bill and his team at The Ringer consistently find ways to create premium content that drives conversation and appeals to fans of sports, entertainment and pop culture,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “We believe this collaboration will deliver a podcast slate that excites existing fans while also introducing WWE content to the millions of Spotify listeners.”

The Ringer will be on-site in Las Vegas this Saturday for SummerSlam to kickoff the partnership. There will be a co-branded footprint in the MGM Grand where fans will have the chance to get free Ringer/WWE SummerSlam merch and a photo opportunity.