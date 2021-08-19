WWE and Major League Baseball have announced a new multi-year partnership to release MLB-inspired WWE Title replica belts and accessories.

The belts and accessories will feature the logos of all 30 MLB teams from around North America. The line will launch in 2022.

WWE touted how this is the first official licensing agreement for WWE Title replica belts between the company and one of the major United States sports leagues.

The new deal will see WWE and MLB collaborate to design and manufacture team-branded replica titles, and replica titles that celebrate some of MLB’s Jewel Events such as the World Series, the All-Star Game, and the Home Run Derby. There will also be custom side plates and unique Lucha Libre masks.

“At MLB we are constantly looking to serve our fans with the most unique products possible so that they can support their favorite Clubs and players in the ways they want,” said Denis Nolan, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products. “We often see baseball fans and players bringing their MLB and WWE fandom together at games and online, so this is a natural development for us to work together and offer the highest quality, official co-branded items for fans around the world.”

WWE Senior Vice President of Direct-To-Consumer Products Kevin Moore added, “We’ve been continually amazed by the reaction to custom WWE Championship title belts, and we’re excited this partnership will allow us to make them widely available to fans.”

WWE has had a tradition of sending custom title belts to top athletes and championship sports teams, but this marks the first time these items will be available for fans. WWE created a custom title for the Los Angeles Dodgers to celebrate their 2020 World Series win, and did the same for the Washington Nationals in 2019.

