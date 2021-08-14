WWE has announced several new tour dates for October.

Some of the announced events include Friday Night SmackDown on October 1 at the Smoothie King in New Orleans, LA, and RAW on October 4 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. Tickets will be available later this month.

As reported earlier, there will be a Supershow live event on Saturday, October 2 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Below is WWE’s updated list of tour dates, including the new dates announced today:

* Sunday, August 15: Supershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK (WWE Draft Night 1)

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL (WWE Draft Night 2)

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

* Friday, September 10: SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY

* Saturday, September 11: Supershow from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC

* Sunday, September 12: Supershow from the Times Union Center in Albany, NY

* Monday, September 13: RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, MA

* Friday, September 17: SmackDown from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA

* Saturday, September 18: WWE Live from the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, SC

* Sunday, September 19: WWE Live from the James Brown Arena in Augusta, GA

* Monday, September 20: RAW from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

* Friday, September 24: SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

* Saturday, September 25: Supershow from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA

* Sunday, September 26: Extreme Rules from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

* Monday, September 27: RAW from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH

ANNOUNCED TODAY:

* Friday, October 1: SmackDown from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

* Sunday, October 3: WWE Supershow from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY.

* Monday, October 4: RAW from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

* Friday, October 15: SmackDown from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA

* Saturday, October 16: WWE Supershow from the Rio Rancho Event Center in Rio Rancho, NM

* Sunday, October 17: WWE Supershow from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX

* Monday, October 18: RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA

