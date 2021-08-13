WWE has filed a new trademark for WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

On August 9, WWE filed to trademark “Earn Your Scars” with the USPTO for merchandising purposes.

Below is the full description:

Mark For: EARN YOUR SCARS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts. Primary US Classes 022: Games, Toys and Sporting Good 039: Clothing

Edge made his SmackDown return on June 25. As noted, he will be facing Seth Rollins at SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is on Saturday, August 21 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. For an updated lineup for the pay-per-view, please click here.