WWE has filed to trademark the ring name “Charlie Dempsey.”

The trademark is for general entertainment services and pro wrestling use.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) on August 16:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

As of this writing, it’s unclear who the new ring name is for.

Stay tuned for updates on the new trademark.