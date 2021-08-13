WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes AEW has risen to the level of “real competition” to WWE.

During a recent interview with Foundation Radio, DDP pointed to AEW rapidly selling out the United Center in Chicago for the “The First Dance” edition of Rampage, where CM Punk is rumored to make his AEW debut.

“All of a sudden, it looks like AEW is not just another wrestling organization,” DDP said [h/t/ SK Wrestling]. “They have risen to the level of like real competition for WWE and I never thought that would be possible again.

“But the heart and soul, that guy Tony Khan, who owns that company – first of all, he’s the most amazing cat, like you would never know in a billion years that he’s a billionaire because he’s a regular dude who loves wrestling and appreciates it for what it is. One of his dreams is to have his own wrestling organization. Now he’s got it and it’s not just a wrestling organization.

“I know they just sold tickets for Chicago, and it was a number of shows like three nights in a row. They all sold out. I would say it’s about ten, eleven thousand people, and then they got the United Center. They’re doing a new show now. I think it’s called Rampage. They sold out the United Center in 30 minutes. You can’t tell me they ain’t the real deal. WWE’s tickets aren’t selling like that.”

You can listen to DDP’s full interview below: