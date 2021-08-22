WWE announced a sold out crowd of 51,326 fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium for tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view from Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE noted that this is the indoor attendance record for SummerSlam, and their biggest event of 2021.

To compete, WWE announced a total of 51,350 fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa earlier this year for WrestleMania 37, which broke down to 25,675 fans each night. That event had a limited capacity due to COVID-19.

WWE issued the following press release to us tonight:

