The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Aliyah makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Dakota Kai makes her entrance.

Aliyah vs. Dakota Kai

They lock up. Kai locks in a waist-lock on Aliyah. Aliyah reverses it into a waist-lock of her own on Kai. Aliyah pushes Kai. They lock up again. Aliyah backs Kai to the corner. Aliyah eventually hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Kai. Aliyah pins Kai for a two count. Kai rolls Aliyah up for a one count. Aliyah kicks Kai in the midsection. Aliyah sends Kai to the corner. Aliyah runs towards Kai in the corner. Kai dodges it as Aliyah collides with the corner. Kai rolls Aliyah up for a two count. Aliyah spikes Kai’s neck on the second rope. Aliyah hits a DDT on Kai. Aliyah pins Kai for the three count.

Winner: Aliyah

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring the verbal confrontation between Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Zelina Vega.

A recap is shown featuring Finn Balor defeating Baron Corbin on SmackDown.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns & SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) assaulting Finn Balor.

Austin Theory and Odyssey Jones make their entrances.

Austin Theory vs. Odyssey Jones

They lock up. Jones backs Theory to the corner. Theory locks in a headlock on Jones. Jones sends Theory to the ropes. Theory attempts a roll up on Jones. Jones blocks it. Theory eventually connects with three knee strikes to the midsection of Jones. Theory gets Jones up onto his shoulders in a Fireman’s Carry position. The weight of Jones is too much as he drops on Theory. Jones elbows Theory in the corner. Theory connects with a running back elbow to Theory. Theory strikes Jones. Theory hits the ropes. Jones hits an STO on Theory. Jones sits on the top turnbuckle. Theory strikes Jones as he steps to the second turnbuckle. Jones headbutts Theory to send him to the mat. Jones hits a Frog Splash on Theory. Jones pins Theory for the win.

Winner: Odyssey Jones

A recap is shown featuring Randy Orton defeating RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles on RAW.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton hugging Riddle before delivering an RKO on him.