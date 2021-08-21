The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Cedric Alexander makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Jaxson Ryker makes his entrance.

Cedric Alexander vs. Jaxson Ryker

Alexander backs Ryker into the corner. Alexander drives his shoulder into Ryker several times. Ryker connects with a back elbow to Alexander to take him to the mat. Alexander eventually hits a Suplex on Ryker. Alexander pins Ryker for a two count. Ryker dodges Alexander as he comes off the top rope. Ryker hits a modified Side Walk Slam on Alexander. Ryker pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring John Cena ‘s in-ring confrontation with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap is shown of the recent contract signing segment for SummerSlam with Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Angel Garza and Ricochet make their entrances.

Angel Garza vs. Ricochet

Garza locks in a waist-lock on Ricochet. Ricochet reverses it into a waist-lock of his own. Ricochet locks in a headlock on Garza. Garza gets out of it. Garza eventually dropkicks Ricochet in the corner. Garza goes for the Wing-Clipper, Ricochet gets out of it. Garza connects with a knee strike to Garza. Ricochet hits a modified Code-Breaker with one knee on Garza. Ricochet pins Garza for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Shinsuke Nakamura defeating Apollo Crews to win the Intercontinental Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Goldberg confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.