The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jeff Hardy makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Shelton Benjamin makes his entrance.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Jeff Hardy

They lock up. Benjamin locks in a headlock on Hardy. Hardy sends Benjamin to the ropes. Benjamin hits a shoulder-block on Hardy. Benjamin eventually goes for a scoop slam on Hardy. Hardy escapes it and pushes Benjamin to the ropes. Hardy ducks a spin-kick attempt by Benjamin. Hardy hits a Twist Of Fate on Benjamin. Hardy hits a Swanton Bomb on Benjamin. Hardy pins Benjamin for the win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Drew McIntyre & United States Champion Damien Priest defeating Sheamus & WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair’s in-ring promo.

Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik make their entrance. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) make their entrance.

The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado)

Dorado strikes and kicks Erik. Dorado takes Erik to the mat with head-scissors takedown. Dorado eventually hits a jaw-breaker on Erik. Metalik superkicks Erik. Dorado dropkicks Erik. Dorado tags Metalik in before hitting a Moonsault on Erik from off the top turnbuckle. Metalik hits a Moonsault on Erik from off the second rope. Dorado hits another Moonsault on Erik. Erik strikes Metalik. Ivar is tagged in. Ivar takes Dorado to the mat with a Modified Seated Senton. Ivar clotheslines Metalik. Ivar tags Erik back in. The Viking Raiders hit their Viking Experience on Metalik. Erik pins Metalik for the win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeating AJ Styles.