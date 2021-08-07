The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Angel Garza makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick check in on commentary. Lucha House Party’s Lince Dorado makes his entrance.

Angel Garza vs. Lince Dorado

Garza teases locking up with Dorado before kicking Dorado in the midsection. Garza eventually dropkicks Dorado. Garza rips off his pants and throws them at Dorado. Garza superkicks Dorado. Garza hits the Wing-Clipper on Dorado. Garza pins Dorado for the three count.

Winner: Angel Garza

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring John Cena signing the contract for a Universal Championship Match at SummerSlam with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Goldberg confronting WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. defeating Charlotte Flair in a No Holds Barred Match.

Jaxson Ryker and Cedric Alexander make their entrances.

Jaxson Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander

Alexander locks in a waist-lock on Ryker. Ryker gets out of it. Alexander locks in a headlock on Ryker. Ryker sends Alexander to the ropes. Alexander pushes the face of Ryker. Ryker eventually hits an STO on Alexander. Ryker chops Alexander. Ryker sends Alexander to the corner. Ryker clotheslines Alexander in the corner. Ryker attempts to Suplex Alexander, Alexander uppercuts Ryker’s arm. Alexander hits a Spinning DDT on Ryker. Ryker reverses a Suplex attempt by Alexander into a Modified Suplex of his own on Alexander. Ryker sends Alexander to the ropes. Ryker hits a Sidewalk Slam on Alexander. Ryker pins Alexander for the win.

Winner: Jaxson Ryker

A recap from SmackDown is shown to close the show featuring Sasha Banks attacking SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.